iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of iHeartMedia in a report released on Wednesday, September 8th. B. Riley analyst D. Day now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.33. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for iHeartMedia’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.21 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $861.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.52 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iHeartMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on iHeartMedia in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:IHRT opened at $24.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 2.28. iHeartMedia has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $28.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iHeartMedia by 2,139.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in iHeartMedia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in iHeartMedia by 857.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in iHeartMedia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. 71.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other iHeartMedia news, CEO Robert W. Pittman acquired 47,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.33 per share, with a total value of $1,023,498.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

Recommended Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.