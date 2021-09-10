ICW Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,653 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 2.6% of ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Firm Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 11,014 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% during the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 4,099 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its position in Microsoft by 2.2% in the second quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 1,926 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Fundamental Research increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.12.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $297.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $289.91 and its 200 day moving average is $262.57. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $196.25 and a 1 year high of $305.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.11%.

In related news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

