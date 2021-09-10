I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Stock Price Down 4.3%

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)’s share price traded down 4.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $73.96 and last traded at $73.96. 4,088 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 515,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.27.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of I-Mab in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on I-Mab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised I-Mab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. China Renaissance Securities lifted their target price on I-Mab from $78.91 to $102.98 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on I-Mab in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.66.

Get I-Mab alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.90 and a beta of 0.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of I-Mab in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of I-Mab by 72.6% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of I-Mab in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of I-Mab in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of I-Mab in the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000. 37.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

I-Mab Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMAB)

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.