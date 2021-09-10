HUNT Market Capitalization Achieves $99.22 Million (HUNT)

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. HUNT has a market capitalization of $99.22 million and $129.28 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HUNT coin can now be bought for about $0.90 or 0.00001926 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HUNT has traded up 140.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00062391 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003090 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.99 or 0.00169206 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00015546 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00045326 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000393 BTC.

HUNT Coin Profile

HUNT is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt . The official website for HUNT is hunt.town . The official message board for HUNT is steemit.com/@steemhunt . The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

Buying and Selling HUNT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUNT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HUNT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

