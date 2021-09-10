Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Newport Trust Co

Newport Trust Co cut its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,441,944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 22,290 shares during the quarter. Humana makes up 1.6% of Newport Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Newport Trust Co’s holdings in Humana were worth $638,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Humana by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,352,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,178,651,000 after purchasing an additional 385,141 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Humana by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,089,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,229,872,000 after purchasing an additional 99,832 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Humana by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,875,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $786,294,000 after acquiring an additional 46,973 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Humana by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,261,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $528,961,000 after acquiring an additional 91,169 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Humana by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,137,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $503,494,000 after acquiring an additional 12,361 shares during the period. 91.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on HUM shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays started coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Humana in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $483.03.

Humana stock opened at $417.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $431.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $427.91. The company has a market capitalization of $53.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.89. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $370.22 and a fifty-two week high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. On average, analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 21.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.