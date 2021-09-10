Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BOSSY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Hugo Boss from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

BOSSY stock opened at $11.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 1.68. Hugo Boss has a 12-month low of $4.53 and a 12-month high of $12.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.29.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $757.80 million for the quarter. Hugo Boss had a negative return on equity of 26.39% and a negative net margin of 6.59%. As a group, analysts predict that Hugo Boss will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

About Hugo Boss

HUGO BOSS AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of clothing and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Asia/Pacific, and Licenses. The firm offers children’s fashion, modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, home textiles, writing instruments, sportswear, shoes, leather accessories, fragrances, watches, and eyewear through the following brands BOSS, BOSS Orange, BOSS Green and HUGO.

