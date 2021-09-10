Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) vs. Rafael (NYSE:RFL) Critical Review

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) and Rafael (NYSE:RFL) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Hudson Pacific Properties and Rafael’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hudson Pacific Properties -0.82% -0.14% -0.07% Rafael -414.17% -4.52% -4.31%

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Hudson Pacific Properties and Rafael, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hudson Pacific Properties 1 3 3 0 2.29 Rafael 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hudson Pacific Properties presently has a consensus target price of $29.19, suggesting a potential upside of 8.22%. Given Hudson Pacific Properties’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Hudson Pacific Properties is more favorable than Rafael.

Risk & Volatility

Hudson Pacific Properties has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rafael has a beta of 2.33, suggesting that its stock price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.9% of Hudson Pacific Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.2% of Rafael shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Hudson Pacific Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Rafael shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hudson Pacific Properties and Rafael’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hudson Pacific Properties $804.97 million 5.11 $2.05 million $1.91 14.12 Rafael $4.91 million 130.13 -$10.41 million N/A N/A

Hudson Pacific Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Rafael.

Summary

Hudson Pacific Properties beats Rafael on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest. The Studio Properties segment primarily used for the physical production of media content, such as television programs, feature films, commercials, music videos and photographs. Hudson Pacific Properties was founded by Victor J. Coleman on November 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

About Rafael

Rafael Holdings, Inc. owns interest in commercial real estate assets and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. It operates through the Real Estate and Pharmaceuticals segments. The Real Estate segment refers to the real estate holdings. The Pharmaceuticals segment is comprised of debt interests and warrants in Rafael Pharmaceuticals and a majority equity interest in LipoMedix Pharmaceuticals. The company is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

