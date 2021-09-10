Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP)’s stock price traded down 3.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.10 and last traded at $21.25. 171 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 42,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.06.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HNP shares. Citigroup lowered Huaneng Power International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Huaneng Power International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, cut Huaneng Power International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HNP. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huaneng Power International by 123.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 251,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 138,731 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Huaneng Power International by 52.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 41,503 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Huaneng Power International in the first quarter worth $1,466,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Huaneng Power International by 868.7% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 35,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Huaneng Power International by 83.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 10,069 shares in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huaneng Power International Company Profile (NYSE:HNP)

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

