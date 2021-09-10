Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP)’s stock price traded down 3.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.10 and last traded at $21.25. 171 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 42,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.06.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HNP shares. Citigroup lowered Huaneng Power International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Huaneng Power International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, cut Huaneng Power International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.00.
Huaneng Power International Company Profile (NYSE:HNP)
Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.
Further Reading: Hold Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Huaneng Power International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huaneng Power International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.