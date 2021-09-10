HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $186.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hoya Corporation is a specialty manufacturer of optical glass. The Company’s business activities include information technology, eye care, medical, and imaging systems. Its information technologies products include mask blanks and photomasks for semiconductor and LCD, glass memory disks, optical lenses, laser equipment and glass for electronic materials. Its eye care segment includes eyeglass lenses, contact lenses and intraocular lenses while the medical segment includes endoscopic imaging devices and hydroxyapatite. The Company’s imaging system offers digital cameras and CCTV lenses. It also offers system architecture, crystal products, surveying instruments. Hoya Corporation is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of HOYA in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HOYA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $186.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HOCPY opened at $167.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.82 and a 200 day moving average of $132.11. The stock has a market cap of $62.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.30 and a beta of 0.41. HOYA has a 12 month low of $98.63 and a 12 month high of $169.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. HOYA had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 21.09%. On average, equities analysts forecast that HOYA will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HOYA

HOYA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of imaging products, electronics, and medical-related equipment. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology, Life Care, and Others. The Information Technology segment develops, sells and produces input and output (I/O) device related products for the information & communications sector, including imaging, modern digital information and communications technology related products.

