Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Trading Up 4.6%

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)’s stock price was up 4.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $104.97 and last traded at $104.97. Approximately 12 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 122,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.31.
The stock has a market cap of $648.10 million, a PE ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.42.
In other Hovnanian Enterprises news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total value of $1,054,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,898,433.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 19.57% of the company’s stock.
About Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV)
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the design, construct, market, and sell single-family attached town homes and condominiums, urban infill, and planned residential developments. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding Operation, Financial Services, and Corporate.
