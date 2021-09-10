Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Trading Up 4.6%

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)’s stock price was up 4.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $104.97 and last traded at $104.97. Approximately 12 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 122,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.31.

The stock has a market cap of $648.10 million, a PE ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.42.

In other Hovnanian Enterprises news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total value of $1,054,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,898,433.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 19.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP increased its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 146,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,584,000 after purchasing an additional 69,876 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 2,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.01% of the company’s stock.

About Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV)

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the design, construct, market, and sell single-family attached town homes and condominiums, urban infill, and planned residential developments. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding Operation, Financial Services, and Corporate.

