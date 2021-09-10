Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Receives $75.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $724,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 26.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLI. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HLI stock traded up $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $90.05. 312,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,924. Houlihan Lokey has a 12-month low of $55.25 and a 12-month high of $91.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.18.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.84 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 20.90%. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.23%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

