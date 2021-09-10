Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Receives $45.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.80.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HRL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

NYSE HRL traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $42.30. 149,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,225,575. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.13. Hormel Foods has a 12 month low of $42.04 and a 12 month high of $52.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Hormel Foods will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $1,075,986.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,845,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,137,000 after acquiring an additional 359,717 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,135,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,701,000 after purchasing an additional 667,382 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,997,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,123,000 after purchasing an additional 668,747 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,157,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,743,000 after purchasing an additional 147,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,675,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,252,000 after purchasing an additional 25,545 shares during the last quarter. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

