Hopewell Highway Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:HHILY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.61

Shares of Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Limited (OTCMKTS:HHILY) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.61 and last traded at $3.61, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.61.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.77.

About Hopewell Highway Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:HHILY)

Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Limited, an investment holding company, develops, operates, and manages expressways in the People's Republic of China. The company operates toll-expressway projects comprising Guangzhou-Shenzhen Superhighway, Phase I of the Western Delta Route, Phase II of the Western Delta Route, and Phase III of the Western Delta Route.

