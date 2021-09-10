Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hooker Furniture had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 13.33%.

Shares of HOFT stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,209. Hooker Furniture has a 52-week low of $24.98 and a 52-week high of $42.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.71. The company has a market capitalization of $344.88 million, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

In related news, Director Henry G. Williamson, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.81 per share, with a total value of $174,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hooker Furniture stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) by 303.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,234 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.64% of Hooker Furniture worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hooker Furniture Company Profile

Hooker Furniture Corp. is a home furnishings marketing and logistics company. It offers worldwide sourcing of residential casegoods and upholstery, as well as domestically-produced custom leather and fabric-upholstered furniture. The company operates its business through three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery.

