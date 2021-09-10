Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hooker Furniture had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.65%.

HOFT traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.99. 1,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,209. Hooker Furniture has a 1 year low of $24.98 and a 1 year high of $42.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.71. The firm has a market cap of $345.24 million, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%.

In other news, Director Henry G. Williamson, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of Hooker Furniture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.81 per share, with a total value of $174,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hooker Furniture stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Hooker Furniture at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Hooker Furniture Company Profile

Hooker Furniture Corp. is a home furnishings marketing and logistics company. It offers worldwide sourcing of residential casegoods and upholstery, as well as domestically-produced custom leather and fabric-upholstered furniture. The company operates its business through three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery.

