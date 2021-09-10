Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of HMC stock opened at $30.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Honda Motor has a twelve month low of $23.10 and a twelve month high of $33.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.99. The stock has a market cap of $53.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.84.
Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.44. Honda Motor had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $32.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $97.92 earnings per share. Honda Motor’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Honda Motor will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.
Honda Motor Company Profile
Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.
