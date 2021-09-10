Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of HMC stock opened at $30.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Honda Motor has a twelve month low of $23.10 and a twelve month high of $33.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.99. The stock has a market cap of $53.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.44. Honda Motor had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $32.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $97.92 earnings per share. Honda Motor’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Honda Motor will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 205,969.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,011,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,311 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 68.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 206,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,230,000 after buying an additional 83,911 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 5.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 221,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,690,000 after buying an additional 12,058 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Honda Motor by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

