Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 134,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,382 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $3,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,877,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,627,000 after buying an additional 1,174,843 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 7.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,598,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,286,000 after buying an additional 175,593 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,906,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,573,000 after buying an additional 5,316 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,552,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,983,000 after buying an additional 20,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.9% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 699,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,910,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. 66.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HOMB opened at $21.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.53. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.42 and a 1 year high of $29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.23.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $172.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 174.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 30.27%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HOMB. Raymond James cut shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

