Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.82% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Holly Energy Partners, through its subsidiaries, will own and operate refined product pipelines and terminals primarily in West Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and Utah. “

HEP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.

Shares of Holly Energy Partners stock opened at $18.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Holly Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $126.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.15 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 37.22% and a return on equity of 38.18%. Equities research analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Holly Energy Partners news, CEO Michael Jennings acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $134,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 26,377 shares in the company, valued at $473,467.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,103,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $116,638,000 after purchasing an additional 350,143 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc boosted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 211.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 4,494,785 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049,403 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,139,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,440 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 1,994.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,058,597 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 331.7% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 1,445,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

