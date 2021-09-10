HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 1,574 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $6,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at $326,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SWK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. G.Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.00.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $188.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.42. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.19 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.66.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.96%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

