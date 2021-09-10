HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Position in Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC) by 21.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 669,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,555 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Acquisition were worth $6,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AAC. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $198,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $243,000. Lee Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $700,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,500,000. 46.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ares Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Ares Acquisition stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. Ares Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.23.

Ares Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.