HighTower Advisors LLC Has $7.17 Million Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 323.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,163 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $7,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,226,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,676,000 after buying an additional 1,104,994 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,319,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,455,000 after purchasing an additional 617,775 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,028,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,909,000 after purchasing an additional 214,671 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 918,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,122,000 after purchasing an additional 165,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 591,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,965,000 after purchasing an additional 28,830 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLV opened at $105.65 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $95.80 and a 52 week high of $113.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.98 and its 200-day moving average is $101.46.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

