HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 80,764 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 905.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,681 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,764 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $6,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 2,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 804.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in The Trade Desk by 438.2% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in The Trade Desk by 900.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 19.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $72.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.52. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.85 and a 12-month high of $97.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 2.50.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 25.44%. The company had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded The Trade Desk to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on The Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities raised their price target on The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on The Trade Desk from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.58.

In other The Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $50,611.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 211,830 shares in the company, valued at $15,537,730.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $291,810.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,134 shares of company stock worth $3,705,937 over the last three months. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

