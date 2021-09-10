Hexcel Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:HXL)

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 2,413 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,576% compared to the average volume of 144 call options.

Shares of HXL traded up $2.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.10. 103,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,355. Hexcel has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $64.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -237.64 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $320.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hexcel will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HXL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HXL. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Hexcel in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hexcel by 6,248.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.