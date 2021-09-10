Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.880-$1.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.890. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.440-$0.520 EPS.

HPE traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,234,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,922,216. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.21. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $16.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

HPE has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.62.

In other news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $149,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 11,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $174,464.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,247.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

