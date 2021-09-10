HempCoin Market Capitalization Tops $2.01 Million (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One HempCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HempCoin has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. HempCoin has a market capitalization of $2.01 million and $1,042.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HempCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,555.26 or 0.99852269 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00059866 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00008330 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.57 or 0.00072006 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001526 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00007119 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001155 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002165 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006259 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000150 BTC.

About HempCoin

THC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 263,328,557 coins and its circulating supply is 263,193,407 coins. HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

HempCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HempCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HempCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.