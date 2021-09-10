Helmet.insure Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $627,001.00 (HELMET)

Helmet.insure (CURRENCY:HELMET) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Helmet.insure has a market cap of $8.95 million and $627,001.00 worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Helmet.insure has traded 35.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Helmet.insure coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000534 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00064750 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.87 or 0.00126831 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.30 or 0.00183536 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,839.30 or 0.99993183 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,162.06 or 0.07051497 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $387.53 or 0.00864213 BTC.

Helmet.insure Coin Profile

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,345,930 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Buying and Selling Helmet.insure

