Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heineken N.V. is engaged in producing and distributing beverages. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The Company’s principal global brand is Heineken. Heineken N.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

HEINY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Heineken from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup restated a positive rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of HEINY stock opened at $52.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.83. Heineken has a one year low of $43.13 and a one year high of $61.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.51, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.4403 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. Heineken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

About Heineken

Heineken NV engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through the following segments: Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; Europe; Head Officer and Other or Eliminations. It offers products under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, Mort Subite, Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout and Blind Pig brands.

