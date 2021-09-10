HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Rating Increased to Neutral at Bank of America

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $135.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.91% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist boosted their target price on HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

HEICO stock opened at $125.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.76. HEICO has a 52 week low of $99.55 and a 52 week high of $148.95. The stock has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 61.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. HEICO had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $471.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that HEICO will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HEI. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in HEICO by 12.5% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in HEICO by 505.6% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,681 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 10,587 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in HEICO during the first quarter valued at about $155,000. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in HEICO by 6.6% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in HEICO by 24.2% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. 25.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

