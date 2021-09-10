Head-To-Head Survey: Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) and AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO)

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) and AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.2% of Bumble shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.2% of AutoWeb shares are held by institutional investors. 41.3% of AutoWeb shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Bumble and AutoWeb, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bumble 0 7 8 0 2.53 AutoWeb 0 0 2 0 3.00

Bumble currently has a consensus price target of $64.13, suggesting a potential upside of 15.18%. AutoWeb has a consensus price target of $4.75, suggesting a potential upside of 80.61%. Given AutoWeb’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AutoWeb is more favorable than Bumble.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bumble and AutoWeb’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bumble $488.94 million 13.64 $66.15 million N/A N/A AutoWeb $76.57 million 0.46 -$6.82 million ($0.52) -5.06

Bumble has higher revenue and earnings than AutoWeb.

Profitability

This table compares Bumble and AutoWeb’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bumble N/A -2.36% -1.54% AutoWeb -1.92% -8.13% -3.33%

Summary

Bumble beats AutoWeb on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc. provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis. Bumble Inc. was founded in 2014 in and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

AutoWeb Company Profile

AutoWeb, Inc. engages in digital marketing solutions. The company engages in assisting automotive retail dealers and automotive manufacturers market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers by utilizing digital sales enhancing products and services. Its consumer-facing automotive websites provide consumers with information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions and gives in-market consumers the ability to connect with Dealers regarding purchasing or leasing vehicles. The company offers the WebLeads+ and Payment Pro and other Leads program for sale transactions. AutoWeb was founded by John C. Bedrosian and Peter R. Ellis in January 1995 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

