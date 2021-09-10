Head to Head Review: Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) and VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III (NYSE:VPCC)

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) and VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III (NYSE:VPCC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mr. Cooper Group and VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mr. Cooper Group $2.73 billion 1.28 $305.00 million $9.27 4.37 VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Mr. Cooper Group has higher revenue and earnings than VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.6% of Mr. Cooper Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Mr. Cooper Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Mr. Cooper Group and VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mr. Cooper Group 0 3 5 0 2.63 VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mr. Cooper Group currently has a consensus price target of $37.71, indicating a potential downside of 6.81%. Given Mr. Cooper Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Mr. Cooper Group is more favorable than VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III.

Profitability

This table compares Mr. Cooper Group and VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mr. Cooper Group 38.03% 34.60% 4.09% VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Mr. Cooper Group beats VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc. engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio. The Originations segment provides refinance opportunities to the existing servicing customers through direct-to-consumer platform and purchases loans from originators through correspondent channel. The Xome segment offers technology and data-enhanced solutions to banks, non-banks, investment companies, and GSEs engaged in the origination, investment, servicing of mortgage loans, as well as to home buyers, home sellers, real estate professionals mortgage professionals, and real estate investors. The Corporate/Other segment comprises unallocated overhead expenses, including the costs of executive management and other corporate functions that are not directly attributable to operatin

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III Company Profile

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III, Inc. intends to acquire assets or businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

