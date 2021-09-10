Head-To-Head Comparison: Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) versus Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR)

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) and Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Verra Mobility and Astra Space’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verra Mobility 0.08% 16.49% 3.65% Astra Space N/A N/A N/A

89.9% of Verra Mobility shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.3% of Astra Space shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Verra Mobility shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Verra Mobility and Astra Space, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verra Mobility 0 1 3 0 2.75 Astra Space 0 0 1 0 3.00

Verra Mobility presently has a consensus target price of $16.63, suggesting a potential upside of 10.39%. Astra Space has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 40.69%. Given Astra Space’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Astra Space is more favorable than Verra Mobility.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Verra Mobility and Astra Space’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verra Mobility $393.59 million 6.21 -$4.58 million $0.32 47.06 Astra Space N/A N/A -$7.34 million N/A N/A

Verra Mobility has higher revenue and earnings than Astra Space.

Summary

Verra Mobility beats Astra Space on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities. The company was founded on August 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Mesa, AZ.

Astra Space Company Profile

Astra Space, Inc. operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

