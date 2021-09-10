Head-To-Head Comparison: First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) & Banco Comercial Portugues (OTCMKTS:BPCGY)

Banco Comercial Portugues (OTCMKTS:BPCGY) and First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Comercial Portugues and First Republic Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Comercial Portugues N/A N/A N/A First Republic Bank 26.82% 12.40% 0.87%

96.8% of First Republic Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Banco Comercial Portugues and First Republic Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Comercial Portugues N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A First Republic Bank $4.51 billion 7.59 $1.06 billion $5.81 34.22

First Republic Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Banco Comercial Portugues.

Volatility and Risk

Banco Comercial Portugues has a beta of -0.05, meaning that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Republic Bank has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Banco Comercial Portugues and First Republic Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Comercial Portugues 0 0 0 0 N/A First Republic Bank 3 4 4 0 2.09

First Republic Bank has a consensus target price of $179.75, indicating a potential downside of 9.58%. Given First Republic Bank’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Republic Bank is more favorable than Banco Comercial Portugues.

Summary

First Republic Bank beats Banco Comercial Portugues on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banco Comercial Portugues

Banco Comercial Portugues SA provides banking activities and financial services. Its operating segment consists of Retail Banking segment activity includes the Retail activity of Banco Comercial Portuguas in Portugal, operating as a distribution channel for products and services from other companies of the Group and the Foreign business segment. Corporate & Investment Banking segment includes corporate network in Portugal, specialized monitoring division, investment banking unit and activity of the Bank’s international division. Private Banking and Asset Management segment comprises the private banking network in Portugal and subsidiary companies which are specialized in the asset management business. Non-core Business Portfolio segment includes the business granted for securities-backed landing, loans collateralized with other assets, subsidized mortgage loans, construction subcontractors. Foreign Business segment comprises the operations outside Portugal, in particular Poland, Mozambique, Angola, Cayman Isl

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk. The Wealth Management segment consists of the investment management activities of FRIM, First Republic Trust Company, FRTC Delaware, mutual fund activities through third-party providers, the brokerage activities of FRSC, and foreign exchange activities conducted on behalf of clients. The company was founded by James H. Herbert II in February 1985 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

