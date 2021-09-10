Head-To-Head Analysis: Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) versus Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) and Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Investar and Equity Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Investar 0 1 1 0 2.50 Equity Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Investar presently has a consensus price target of $18.75, indicating a potential downside of 14.46%. Given Investar’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Investar is more favorable than Equity Bancshares.

Risk and Volatility

Investar has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equity Bancshares has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.0% of Investar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.4% of Equity Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.1% of Investar shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of Equity Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Investar and Equity Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Investar 18.71% 7.63% 0.77% Equity Bancshares -26.20% 11.86% 1.18%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Investar and Equity Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Investar $105.89 million 2.16 $13.89 million $1.21 18.12 Equity Bancshares $181.58 million 2.52 -$74.97 million $1.82 17.54

Investar has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Equity Bancshares. Equity Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Investar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Equity Bancshares beats Investar on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit. The company was founded on September 24, 2009 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

About Equity Bancshares

Equity Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

