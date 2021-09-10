Head-To-Head Analysis: Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) vs. Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) and Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.2% of Analog Devices shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.6% of Maxeon Solar Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Analog Devices shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Analog Devices and Maxeon Solar Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Analog Devices 26.15% 18.86% 10.62% Maxeon Solar Technologies -22.70% -39.67% -17.67%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Analog Devices and Maxeon Solar Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Analog Devices $5.60 billion 11.09 $1.22 billion $4.91 34.38 Maxeon Solar Technologies $844.84 million 0.73 -$142.63 million ($5.82) -3.10

Analog Devices has higher revenue and earnings than Maxeon Solar Technologies. Maxeon Solar Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Analog Devices, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Analog Devices and Maxeon Solar Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Analog Devices 0 3 19 0 2.86 Maxeon Solar Technologies 1 2 0 1 2.25

Analog Devices currently has a consensus target price of $182.73, suggesting a potential upside of 8.24%. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a consensus target price of $18.75, suggesting a potential upside of 3.94%. Given Analog Devices’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Analog Devices is more favorable than Maxeon Solar Technologies.

Summary

Analog Devices beats Maxeon Solar Technologies on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices. The company was founded by Raymond P. Stata and Matthew Lorber in 1965 and is headquartered in Wilmington, MA.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

