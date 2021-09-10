Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $21.60

Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.60 and last traded at $21.60, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.60.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HAYPY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays raised shares of Hays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 44.08 and a beta of 1.05.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

