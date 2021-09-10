Harold Matthew Norman Sells 17,838 Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Stock

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 17,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $1,285,941.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 158,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,407,161.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Harold Matthew Norman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 10th, Harold Matthew Norman sold 25,000 shares of DigitalOcean stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $1,373,250.00.

DOCN stock opened at $69.08 on Friday. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $73.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.57.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). Research analysts predict that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities upped their price target on DigitalOcean from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on DigitalOcean from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on DigitalOcean from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.70.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOCN. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean in the first quarter worth $72,277,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the first quarter valued at $36,706,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 2,882.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 894,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,737,000 after purchasing an additional 864,719 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the first quarter valued at $36,062,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the first quarter valued at $35,709,000. 30.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

