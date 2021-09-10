Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,455 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 101.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 74.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 85.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $18.82 on Friday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $22.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.76 and a 200-day moving average of $19.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of -18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 77.49% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

