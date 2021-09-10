Handelsbanken Fonder AB Reduces Stock Position in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its stake in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) by 21.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Angi were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANGI. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Angi in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Angi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Angi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Angi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Angi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. 13.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ANGI opened at $10.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -129.50 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.51. Angi Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.28 and a fifty-two week high of $19.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $420.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.45 million. Angi had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Angi Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ANGI. TheStreet cut shares of Angi from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Angi from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Angi from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Angi from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.21.

In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of Angi stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $140,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 271,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,826,563.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

