Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases Shares of 9,500 Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GBIO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Generation Bio by 117.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,913,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,917,000 after buying an additional 1,576,565 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Generation Bio by 7.1% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Generation Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Generation Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Generation Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GBIO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Generation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Shares of GBIO stock opened at $25.53 on Friday. Generation Bio Co. has a one year low of $19.16 and a one year high of $55.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 5.56.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.08). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matthew Stanton sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total value of $42,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 199,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,606,284.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 63,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total transaction of $1,587,077.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 263,786 shares of company stock valued at $6,621,179 in the last ninety days. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

