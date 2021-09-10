Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New $266,000 Investment in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,072 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLUS. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ePlus by 2,550.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,397,000 after purchasing an additional 110,063 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of ePlus by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ePlus by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of ePlus by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,347 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ePlus by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 369,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,843,000 after buying an additional 46,970 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $35,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 4,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $400,184.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,197 shares of company stock valued at $831,372. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on PLUS shares. Sidoti upgraded shares of ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

PLUS stock opened at $107.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. ePlus inc. has a 1 year low of $66.91 and a 1 year high of $110.51.

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

