Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys New Shares in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $178,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:AERI opened at $16.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78. The company has a market capitalization of $755.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.72. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $21.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.09 and its 200 day moving average is $16.74.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.02). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,531.00% and a negative net margin of 175.35%. On average, research analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AERI. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James set a $15.65 target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.28.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AERI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI).

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.