Hancock Whitney Corp Raises Position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,490 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp owned 0.05% of Patrick Industries worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1ST Source Bank increased its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 89,392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,598,000 after purchasing an additional 11,565 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after buying an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 372,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,681,000 after buying an additional 31,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,413,000 after buying an additional 41,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PATK opened at $80.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $47.74 and a one year high of $98.83. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 2.45.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.69. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 30.29%. Equities research analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 13,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $1,107,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 296,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,303,620.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 1,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 296,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,612,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,383,910 over the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

