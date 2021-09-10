Hancock Whitney Corp Increases Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in AON were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AON. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,939,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,366,757,000 after purchasing an additional 427,479 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of AON by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,836,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,343,114,000 after purchasing an additional 230,956 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in AON by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,826,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,654,000 after acquiring an additional 369,482 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in AON by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,619,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,005,000 after acquiring an additional 63,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new position in AON in the 1st quarter valued at about $942,564,000.

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $263.95 per share, with a total value of $2,639,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,994. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total value of $2,516,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,002.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AON shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AON from $287.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on AON from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $268.06.

Shares of AON stock opened at $292.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $261.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.34. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $179.52 and a 1-year high of $294.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. AON’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

AON Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

