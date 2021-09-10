Hancock Whitney Corp Acquires 793 Shares of adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in adidas were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in adidas by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its position in adidas by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in adidas in the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in adidas in the 2nd quarter worth about $440,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. raised its position in adidas by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 0.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OTCMKTS:ADDYY opened at $176.21 on Friday. adidas AG has a 12 month low of $147.88 and a 12 month high of $199.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $69.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 0.82.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.10. adidas had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Equities analysts forecast that adidas AG will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADDYY. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.00.

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

