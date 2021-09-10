Hancock Whitney Corp Acquires 417 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 105.5% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 87.0% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CAT opened at $205.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.73 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $211.23 and its 200 day moving average is $222.59. The stock has a market cap of $112.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAT. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.80.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.