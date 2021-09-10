Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hammerson plc is a real estate investment trust. The company’s portfolio includes commercial buildings, offices and shopping centers. It operates primarily in United Kingdom, Germany and France. Hammerson plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HSBC upgraded Hammerson from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $0.50.

HMSNF opened at $0.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Hammerson has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.50.

About Hammerson

Hammerson Plc engages in the investment, development, and management of shopping centers, retail parks, and offices. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, France, and Ireland. The United Kingdom segment consists of shopping centers, retail parks, and other. The France segment involves in the development activities.

