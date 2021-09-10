Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $104.98 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) will post sales of $104.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $93.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $119.27 million. Halozyme Therapeutics posted sales of $65.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will report full year sales of $441.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $421.20 million to $461.32 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $613.90 million, with estimates ranging from $583.68 million to $683.15 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Halozyme Therapeutics.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $136.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.08 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 230.77% and a net margin of 55.45%. The business’s revenue was up 147.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 40,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $1,842,395.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $2,298,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,991,745.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,315 shares of company stock valued at $9,750,746 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 32.8% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 67.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 23.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 377.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $41.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 8.75 and a quick ratio of 8.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.36. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.43. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $25.17 and a 1 year high of $56.40.

Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

