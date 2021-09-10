GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Raises Stake in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,374 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Washington Federal by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 72,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 29,112 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Washington Federal by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Washington Federal by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 100,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 23,508 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Washington Federal by 170.8% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 172,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,301,000 after acquiring an additional 108,560 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Washington Federal by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 52,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 9,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAFD opened at $33.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.32. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 25.80%. The company had revenue of $141.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Washington Federal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is 46.00%.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products and services. It offers checking and savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, retirement, money markets, mobile and online banking, real estate and equipment financing, treasury management, and credit solutions.

