GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Purchases Shares of 6,927 Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 9.2% in the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 7,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4,122.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 341,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,589,000 after acquiring an additional 333,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $432,178.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYF opened at $46.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.20 and a fifty-two week high of $52.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.61.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYF shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.67.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.