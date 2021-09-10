GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Buys New Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,009 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 688.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 82.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $59.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.82. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $40.97 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The firm has a market cap of $273.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $28.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.14 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.93.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

